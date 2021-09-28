In this photo taken on Aug 12, 2021, rescuers are evacuating a child from a flooded area following heavy rains in Suizhou, China. AFP Photo *David Walmsley A record number of newsrooms across the world have joined this year's World News Day, a global day of action to promote the importance of fact-based journalism. This year's focus is a singular one, climate change. Wherever you are in the world, the climate is changing. Canada, where I live, is a country perhaps best known for ice hockey and the gift of our natural bounty. We possess a third of the world's fresh water, mountains and three oceans to our west, north and east. Our giant Prairie farms make Canada a world leader in the production and export of crops such as lentils, beans and chickpeas. Canada exports those crops to more than 120 countries, including refugee camps in the Middle East at cost basis. But against such luck of geography, new challenges are being thrown up. In British Columbia, Canada's most western province, more than 600 people died from heat related illnesses this past summer. In the town of Lytton, B.C., a temperature of 49.6C was recorded. That comes in at 121.3F…. Read full this story

Why a journalist created World News Day have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.