WHO: Việt Nam making tremendous efforts to fight pandemic

Dr Kidong Park, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of WHO Dr Kidong Park, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Việt Nam, has highlighted the Vietnamese Government's measures and efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. What is the WHO's opinion on safely living with the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the specific steps Việt Nam should take to safely adapt to life amid the pandemic? The world has been fighting this pandemic profusely for the past 20 months. In Việt Nam, our early and strong action in 2020 kept the virus at bay. However, we have been facing the most challenging phase of the pandemic in the last four and a half months. Việt Nam has been taking a whole-of-society approach to limit transmission and save people's lives. It now seems clear that globally, the virus will not disappear – at least not in the near future. The virus will continue to spread and endanger people's lives. It will also have both short- and long-term financial consequences. At the same time, we have gained more knowledge on the virus – its characteristics and who is at higher risk…

