VNPT, Nokia sign agreement on digital infrastructure development

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (right) and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen witness the signing of a co-operation agreement between VNPT and Nokia Corporation. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen last week witnessed the signing of a co-operation agreement between the Việt Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and Nokia Corporation on the upgrade and development of VNPT's digital infrastructure. The signing of the deal took place within the framework of the top Vietnamese legislator's on-going official visit to Finland. Under the agreement, the two sides agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation to upgrade the capacity of backbone and core networks, develop 4G, 5G, and IoT platforms, continue commercial testing of 5G services, and cooperate in developing and applying new networking technology. The deal is expected to open up many opportunities related to technological solutions for corporate customers. The two sides will also consider the possibility of cooperation in other fields in the future. Earlier, NA Chairman Huệ received Nokia's leaders, during which he revealed that Việt Nam is currently speeding up digital transformation and developing the digital economy. He suggested Nokia enhance co-operation with Việt Nam's businesses in this field, adding that…

