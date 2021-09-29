VN to bring a million back to work by year-end

Prospective employees interviewed online for a job vacancy. — Photo nld.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has set a target of bringing a million workers back to work by the end of 2021. Extended social distancing measures in cities and provinces across the country have hit the labour market hard. Since the beginning of the year, the income and job security of 13 million workers have been affected. Things took a turn for the worse in June when as many as 10 per cent of the country’s businesses were forced to shut down, putting almost 4 million people out of work, according to labour experts. Workers, who are mostly from the countryside, have had to either leave large cities or seek temporary employment since. It is thought that many businesses will face a shortage of workers once the virus is under control. In a recent survey, only 60-70 per cent of workers said they would return to large cities. Vũ Quang Thành, deputy-director of a job agency in Hà Nội, said, as the vaccination drive picked up and social distancing measures were relaxed, there have been signs of recovery in the labour market. Firms will ramp… Read full this story

