Việt Nam Olympic Committee's Vice President Hoàng Vĩnh Giang died at the age of 75 in Hà Nội on September 11. — Photo vietnamnet.vn. HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Olympic Committee Vice President Hoàng Vĩnh Giang died on Saturday. He was 75-years-old. Giang's family announced his passing, saying he died at his home in Hà Nội in his sleep. He had a history of heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. Details of his funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. "His death is a big loss to his family and Vietnamese sport," said Trần Đức Phấn, deputy director of Việt Nam Sport Administration. "Please may he rest in peace." Born in 1946, Giang was one of Việt Nam's sporting legends who contributed a great deal to martial arts and the nation's sport. Giang was the national high jumping champion in the 1960s and his result of 1.96m had been national record for a long time before he broke it himself during his time studying in Kiev, Ukraine, in early 1970s. The son of famed professor Hoàng Minh Giám, he was also talented at many other sports such as basketball, football and other events of track and field. He was… Read full this story

VN Olympic Vice President Giang dies, aged 75 have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.