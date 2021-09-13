A folk painting shows an artisan making paper masks, a traditional toy during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo courtesy of Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long HÀ NỘI — The Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long will host a virtual exhibition featuring paintings, writings and video clips about the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival by cultural specialists from September 19. Particularly, the content of the Mid-Autumn Festival Reunion exhibition will be bilingual, Vietnamese and English, so that both domestic and international audiences can enjoy the Mid-Autumn Festive atmosphere and learn the importance of the festival in Vietnamese culture. It is based on documents such as paintings and writings of cultural specialists like French researcher Henri Oger and writers Nguyễn Tuân, Phan Kế Bính and Vũ Bằng. The Mid-Autumn Festival has been an important festival of the country since the LýdDynasty (1009–1225). During the festival, many activities were held like ancestor worship, boat racing and water puppet performances while the whole citadel was beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. In traditional customs, the festival is not only dedicated to children but also an occasion for family reunions. According to a representative of the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, the exhibition will tell stories about the Mid-Autumn Festival… Read full this story

Virtual exhibition celebrates traditional Mid-autumn festival have 305 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.