VinaCapital Ventures takes stake in Dutycast

The Dutycast team Dutycast is a browser/app value-added extension that enables customers to purchase goods from selected global e-commerce sites and marketplaces with ease. In some countries, cross-border shopping can come with hidden surprises around foreign exchange rates, customs duties and local taxes, as well as shipping and other logistics fees (e.g., crating and handling fees, insurance), making the online shopping experience unexpectedly expensive than planned and creating significant challenges for consumers. Dutycast eliminates those surprises as well as other common hindrances such as language and payment methods. This innovative transaction processing tool provides users with a secure and transparent, end-to-end international shopping experience. They can shop multiple stores in different countries and checkout once, paying in their local currency via trusted payment methods and without the worry of FX fluctuations. The global cross-border e-commerce market was valued at USD994 billion in 2020 (with Asia accounting for nearly of that) and is expected to reach over USD2 trillion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17.4%. In Vietnam, e-commerce was valued at nearly USD12 billion, or 5.5% of all retail sales in the country, according to a report from Ministry of Industry and Trade's Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

