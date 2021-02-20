VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Vietnam’s Mother Goddess’ costume to tour Europe

Vietnam’s Mother Goddess’ costume to tour Europe

PANO – Designs of costume worn by Mother Goddess under the Mau (Mother Goddess) Religious sect of Vietnam will be introduced in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany in late this September. (more…)

Vietnam's Mother Goddess' costume to tour Europe have 126 words, post on at August 11, 2014. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.