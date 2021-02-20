Vietnam’s export growth depends on pandemic control

Vaccine is considered the fastest way for the economy to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic Trade deficit of US$2.7 billion Total import-export turnover in July reached an estimated US$55.7 billion, an increase of 1.5 percent compared to a year ago, bringing the figure in the first seven months of the year to US$373.36 billion. Seven-month exports reached US$185.33 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25.5 percent, while imports surged 35.3 percent to US$188.03 billion. The January-July period saw 27 categories of exports earning more than US$1 billion each, with phones and components topping the list. In particular, processed industrial goods, agro-fishery products, and materials and mineral resources recorded positive export growth during the reviewed period. Vietnam posted a trade deficit of US$1.7 billion in July, bringing the figure in the first seven months of 2021 to US$2.7 billion. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Covid-19 pandemic is negatively affecting trade and production and export growth will depend greatly on pandemic control as well as Covid-19 vaccinations. Mobile phone products are among Vietnam's key exports Optimism about trade balance The acceleration of vaccinations and the reopening of the economy in countries around the world have contributed to increasing demand… Read full this story

