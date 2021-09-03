Vietnam’s 76th National Day celebrated abroad

Addressing a meeting held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on September 2, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi noted under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam over the past 76 years, the Vietnamese people have won glorious achievements in the cause of national defense, construction and development, helping elevate the nation's prestige and position regionally and globally. In 2020, Vietnam was one of the few countries achieving positive economic growth. In the first half of 2021, its GDP expanded by 5.64 percent, or 1.82 percent higher than the same period in 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador said, the embassy considers vaccine diplomacy to be a primary task. It has actively worked with Russian ministries and sectors to promote the negotiation and import of vaccines and drugs for COVID-19 treatment, as well as the transfer of vaccine production technology. Despite living far from the homeland, the Vietnamese community in Russia has also raised 140,000 USD to purchase vaccines, drugs and other medical supplies to send them back to Vietnam. On the occasion of the event, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese students in Russia offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's… Read full this story

