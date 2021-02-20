Survival challenge The Covid-19 pandemic has become a severe challenge for most industries and businesses. Since early this year, about 59,800 businesses have stopped operation, an increase of 23 percent over the same period in 2020. Despite this gloomy picture, Vietnam's startup ecosystem is still developing and becoming more vibrant than ever. Many startups in Vietnam have announced successful fundraising of millions of US dollars in 2021. In January, MoMo announced completion of the fourth round of fundraising (series D) from world investors, including new investors and investments from Goodwater Capital, Kora Management and Macquarie Capital, as well as existing shareholders Warburg Pincus, Affima Capital and Tybourne Capital Management. In the series D round, according to the agreement between the parties, MoMo does not announce the amount of investment received. However, a source told Bloomberg that the total value of investment in this round was more than US$100 million. In early June 2021, KKR, a world top-three investment fund, announced an investment worth US$100 million in the EQuest Education Group. EQuest is the third company in Vietnam to receive investment from KKR, after Vinhomes and Masan MEATLife. Before that, the English learning app ELSA successfully raised US$15 million from the… Read full this story

Vietnamese startups attract investment despite Covid-19 have 297 words, post on ven.vn at September 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.