Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with European Council President

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ meets President of the European Council Charles Michel on Wednesday in Brussel. —VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn BRUSSELS — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ and President of the European Council Charles Michel on Wednesday agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two sides, emphasising the significant role of the Vietnamese legislature and the European Parliament (EP). During their meeting in Brussels, Michel welcomed the working visit to the European Council and the EP by the Vietnamese delegation to discuss issues of shared concern across spheres, especially mutual support in the COVID-19 fight and post-pandemic recovery, and ASEAN-EU cooperation. Michel also shared his views on peace and security in Indo-Pacific and the rules-based order, and affirmed that the EU wants to expand and deepen cooperation with Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam. For his part, Huệ said this is his first visit to Europe in his capacity as NA Chairman and on behalf of Việt Nam's high-ranking leaders in the new tenure, which demonstrates the importance Việt Nam attaches to the EU and the EP. The EU is a leading partner of Việt Nam in terms of trade and investment, he said, noting that after more than one year of implementing the EVFTA, bilateral… Read full this story

