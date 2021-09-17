Vietnamese Film Week launched in Poland

A scene from Bố Gìa (Dad, I'm Sorry), a comedy production from TRẤN THÀNH TOWN is among five vietnamese filims being shown in cinemas in Poland as part of the Vietnamese Film Week which opened on September 15. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY The Vietnamese Film Week in Poland takes place from September 15 to October 31. The event is organised by the Việt Nam Department of Cinematography and the Polish Filmmakers Association. It introduces feature films Truyền Thuyết Về Quán Tiên (The Legend of Quán Tiên), Bố Già (Dad, I'm Sorry), Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party), Mắt Biếc (Dreamy Eyes), and Song Lang (The Tap Box). The films are being shown in cinemas in Torun, Warsaw, Krakow, Lodz, and Gdynia. Organisers hope the film week will introduce the Vietnamese film industry as well as the country’s culture and lifestyle to Polish audiences. A scene from Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party), a production by director Nguyễn Quang Dũng of HCM City. The film earned VNĐ155 billion ($6.7million) four weeks after its release last year. Photo courtesy of the producer The event's featured film is Bố Gi à , a comedy by TRẤN THÀNH TOWN, one of HCM City's private film agencies. It is about the life of an older xe ôm (motorbike taxi) driver living in HCM… Read full this story

