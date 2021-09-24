Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday held phone talks with the Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday held phone talks with Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, highlighting free trade agreements, cross-border economic cooperation, pandemic control, border management, and maritime cooperation. General Secretary Trọng congratulated the great achievements that the Chinese people have achieved under the leadership of the Communist Party of China during the past 100 years and highly appreciated China’s success in pandemic control and socio-economic development. The Vietnamese leader congratulated the 72nd anniversary of China’s National Day and expressed his belief that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with President Xi at the core, will successfully realise the goal of building China into a modern, strong, democratic, harmonised and beautiful socialist country. General Secretary Trọng said that though the COVID-19 pandemic had deep impacts on all aspects of life as well as exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, the Việt Nam-China relationship would continue to maintain the development momentum. Trọng expressed his thanks… Read full this story

Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders discuss trade, maritime cooperation have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.