Vietnamese, Cambodian units support each other in COVID-19 combat

At the event, the Gendarmerie of Svay Rieng province handed over 1,000 COVID-19 test kits manufactured by the Republic of Korea, worth VND 140 million to Long An province's Border Guard Command. Speaking at the event, Second-in-Command Officer of the provincial border guard command Senior Colonel Phan Van Phuc thanked the Cambodian unit for its valuable and timely material and spiritual support. Colonel Phuc affirmed that over the past time the border guard forces of Svay Rieng and Long An provinces have closely cooperated with each other in managing and protecting the shared borderline. He hoped that in the coming time, the two sides will continue working together to soon push pack the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion, the two sides exchanged information related to the developments of the pandemic in each locality and agreed to continue information exchange and accelerate patrol to prevent illegal border crossing. On the same day, a mission of the Long An provincial Military Command held a ceremony at Binh Hiep International Border Gate in Kien Tuong town to present two tons of rice each to the Military Sub-region and the Gendarmerie of Svay Rieng province of Cambodia. Earlier, the Long An provincial Military Command… Read full this story
- Manchester United join forces with FA and Uefa to combat fan safety fears in Barcelona
- It is brilliant to be coming back, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he is appointed Manchester United manager until end of season
- 'A legend who can unite the club': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flies into England to take charge of Manchester United
- Premier League 2018-19: It is time for Newcastle's fans to stay united and support #BoycottWolves on Sunday
- Solskjaer to United: 'Ultimate super-sub' understands our support, say fans
- 'Standing United': How Manchester United Fans Came Together to Help With Kerala Flood Relief
- Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United as club eyes Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino as long-term successor
- Opinion: Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not deserve much credit for Manchester United's recent success
- Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's predicted XI against Southampton
- 3 Reasons why Liverpool should beat Manchester United on Sunday
Vietnamese, Cambodian units support each other in COVID-19 combat have 341 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.