Vietnamese, Cambodian units support each other in COVID-19 combat

At the event, the Gendarmerie of Svay Rieng province handed over 1,000 COVID-19 test kits manufactured by the Republic of Korea, worth VND 140 million to Long An province's Border Guard Command. Speaking at the event, Second-in-Command Officer of the provincial border guard command Senior Colonel Phan Van Phuc thanked the Cambodian unit for its valuable and timely material and spiritual support. Colonel Phuc affirmed that over the past time the border guard forces of Svay Rieng and Long An provinces have closely cooperated with each other in managing and protecting the shared borderline. He hoped that in the coming time, the two sides will continue working together to soon push pack the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion, the two sides exchanged information related to the developments of the pandemic in each locality and agreed to continue information exchange and accelerate patrol to prevent illegal border crossing. On the same day, a mission of the Long An provincial Military Command held a ceremony at Binh Hiep International Border Gate in Kien Tuong town to present two tons of rice each to the Military Sub-region and the Gendarmerie of Svay Rieng province of Cambodia. Earlier, the Long An provincial Military Command… Read full this story

