Vietnamese- American doctors on Monday (August 30) discuss how to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients at a forum held by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the HCM City Overseas Vietnamese Committee and the provinces of Tiền Giang and Đồng Nai. — Photo courtesy of the HCM City Overseas Vietnamese Committee HCM CITY — Charity organisation Good Samaritan Medical Dental Ministry in the US and Việt Nam wants to collaborate with Đồng Nai and Tiền Giang provinces to provide remote consultation to COVID-19 patients treated at home, Dr Đoàn Đào Viên, its medical director told an online forum on Monday. Đồng Nai and Tiền Giang are among southern provinces with an increasing incidence and high numbers of COVID-19 patients. Viên said the charity would connect with home-treated COVID-19 patients via a telemedicine system, and they would get detailed consultation and be re-examined after two to four days. "The organisation could provide consultation to 200-300 COVID-19 patients every four hours.” There is a need for a voluntary organisation in Đồng Nai and Tiền Giang to add patients to its system and deliver to them free medicines prescribed by Ministry of Health, he said. It would also help deliver SpO2 monitoring devices… Read full this story

Vietnamese- American doctors to provide remote treatment to COVID patients at home in VN have 357 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.