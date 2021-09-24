In his remarks, President Phuc noted "cooperation among countries, partners, and actors within the food systems must serve the interest of the people," He stressed that food security lays the groundwork for Vietnam's efforts in eradicating poverty, improving the people's living standards, promoting the "transparent, responsible and sustainable" development of the Vietnamese agriculture. In that spirit, the Vietnamese State leader made several proposals to ensure food security in the context of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vietnamese President highlighted the necessity to pursue a "multi-value" agricultural development model, encompassing socio-economic-cultural issues, landscapes and the environment. It is necessary to develop a green, low-emission and "nature-based" agriculture that is climate resilient and responsive to the complicated evolution of COVID-19, he stated, adding that priority should be given to promoting rural economic development, ensuring food supplies, reducing food loss and food waste, effectively managing natural resources, and biodiversity conservation. He called for investment in agricultural infrastructure conducive to agricultural production and rural economic development, noting that private sectors should be encouraged to make responsible investment, and we should also better expand public-private partnership models. He suggested formulating and frequently updating a National Nutrition-Balanced Plan as the basis for production and… Read full this story

Vietnam wants to become food innovation hub in the region: President have 296 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.