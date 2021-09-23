Vietnam to facilitate U.S. investment projects, says minister

Dien made the statement at a working session with leaders of the U.S.’s AES Corporation in New York on September 21 (local time) to discuss the group’s investment and business activities in Vietnam. At the meeting, the leaders of AES Corporation informed that a joint venture agreement has been completed for the Son My LNG port warehouse project on the basis of the main terms of the joint venture contract of Son My LNG (liquefied gas) port warehouse project signed in October 2020. This is an important milestone in the development of the entire project, obtained thanks to the approval and direction of the Government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and relevant agencies of Vietnam. Minister Dien said leading U.S. firms' success in Vietnam not only holds economic significance but also promotes Vietnam as a trustworthy investment destination for U.S. investors in the future, thus gradually contributing to building bilateral strategic trust. The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue making efforts to improve the business and investment environment and actively deal with the U.S.'s proposals, he said. Then the… Read full this story

