Vietnam seeks to strengthen cooperation with Russia, Australia

Trade, investment, and economy are major pillars in cooperation between Vietnam and its key partners. Vietnam is giving priority to strengthening cooperation with strategic partners in all spheres for a speedy economic recovery. Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh gave the remarks during meetings with Ambassadors of Russia and Australia on September 1. Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (r) and Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (l). Source: Economic Commission Newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko noted Russia considers Vietnam a priority partner in its foreign policy in Asia-Pacific and is committed to bolstering the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership. According to Bezdetko, the two countries' cooperation in trade, economy, and investment has been progressing since the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (VN-EAEU FTA). To further strengthen bilateral cooperation, Bezdetko suggested the two countries should continue focusing on trade, economic, and investment relations. Tuan Anh welcomed the new Russian ambassador while expecting Russia to continue providing Covid-19 vaccines and transfer technology of vaccine production for Vietnam. Overview of meeting between the Head of Economic Commission and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie…. Read full this story

