Vietnam’s PM meets domestic health experts for pandemic fight

The cabinet's leader said that the pandemic might last for a long time. Vietnam will spare no effort to contain it. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today [September 1] met a group of more than 70 health professionals, scientists, incumbents, and former health officials to make full use of expertise in the fight against Covid-19. He praised the contributions of the health sector over the past two years and called for more contributions to the pandemic fight. Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Photo: Nhat Bac/ VGP On the same day, Chinh called on the international community to assist Vietnam in the fight against Covid-19 when he delivered a speech on September 1 on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day. Chinh said international cooperation through experience sharing, supply of medical equipment, and technology transfer becomes important for Vietnam's pandemic fight. He stressed the importance of vaccines and emphasized that Vietnam needs vaccines as much as possible in the quickest manner. Chinh said Vietnam is determined to stamp out the virus by speeding up the vaccination campaign to maintain economic activities, affirming that the government will always facilitate business operations and smooth the supply chain. In… Read full this story

