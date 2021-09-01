Vietnam puts people at center of development: PM

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chinh affirmed that in the past 76 years, the Vietnamese Party, State and people have constantly struggled to safeguard independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity as well as the right to self-determination of the nation and the right to freedom and happiness of its people, in the spirit of "Nothing more precious than independence and freedom." Especially, after more than 35 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), with the valuable and effective support of international friends, Vietnam has gained great achievements in all fields. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and with the engagement of the whole political system and the will and unyielding spirit of the people, Vietnam has exerted efforts to accomplish key tasks of pandemic prevention and control, economic development and recovery, and safety for everyone, including foreigners working, studying and living in the country. The Government leader took the occasion to thank countries, friends and international organizations for their close cooperation and active and effective support for Vietnam, especially in the fight against the pandemic, as well as their creation of favorable conditions for the overseas Vietnamese community. Chinh suggested countries and international organizations continue promoting cooperation; sharing and… Read full this story

