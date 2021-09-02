VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 9

PM gives Tet present Vietnam football head coach Coach Park Hang-seo The head coach of the Vietnamese national football team, Park Hang-seo has just received a present from PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the Lunar New Year Festival. The head coach of the Vietnamese national football team, Park Hang-seo has just received a present from PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the Lunar New Year Festival. Coach Park Hang-seo said that he would come back to work soon and try to work hard to improve the national team’s results. Coach Park Hang-seo arrived in Hanoi on February 3 after a holiday in his home country of South Korea. He was now on a 21-day quarantine period for Covid-19 prevention following regulations from the Vietnamese government. Under the leadership of coach Park Hang-seo, the Vietnamese national football team finished as runners-up at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship, champions of the AFF Cup 2018, qualified in semi-finals of the 18th Asian Games and made the 2019 Asian Cup quarter-finals. PM calls for strong local COVID-19 response Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, and other major cities where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed should take strong measures to effectively prevent the… Read full this story

