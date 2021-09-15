Vietnam News Agency correspondents active in pandemic’s charity work

Reporter Hoàng Tuyết of VNA's Tin Tức (News) newspaper in HCM City prepares food aid packages for people in need. — Photo baotintuc.vn HÀ NỘI — Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents are not only frontline reporters in COVID-19 hotspots but are also lending a helping hand to those in need. Mỹ Phương, a VNA economic correspondent in HCM City, has called for food donations from local enterprises to support quarantine sites and residential areas in lockdown. So far, she has helped collect four tonnes of food and donated it to local field hospitals. Because Phương is in charge of covering news on the economic sector, she has close relations with local organisations and businesses. A lot of businesses that want to offer assistance to residents and frontline forces have contacted journalists to offer their services. While working on the sites or through relatives, Phương happened to know those in need of help and shared the information with businesses. During the fourth wave of COVID-19, farmers in localities close to HCM City are struggling to share their produce, while HCM City residents are lacking food. Phương has contacted farmers in those localities to transport food to HCM City and deliver to residents living in her neighbourhood. She said VNA… Read full this story

