As the first visit of a Vietnamese NA leader to the country, the trip aims to consolidate the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with the Netherlands amid the celebration of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations (April 9). It will mark a new milestone in the friendship and cooperation between the two Parliaments. The two sides will exchange information and experience in each country’s parliamentary activities and areas of interest; promote cooperation in multi-lateral parliamentary forums to which the two parliaments are members, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the Asia- Europe Parliamentary Partnership. Over the past 45 years, the Vietnam – Netherlands relations have grown fruitfully in all fields and been further deepened. Mutual understanding and trust have been strengthened via high-level visits and cooperation mechanisms. It can be said that the Vietnam – Netherlands relationship is now an example of the dynamic and effective ties between Vietnam and a European country. The Netherlands has for years considered Vietnam its priority partner, adopting numerous policies to boost bilateral cooperation. The countries are strategic partners in climate change adaptation – water management and sustainable agriculture – food security. Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi capital, Binh Duong, Vinh Long, An Giang,… Read full this story

Vietnam, Netherlands set example of effective ties have 218 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.