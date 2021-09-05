Vietnam manufacturing output declines on Covid-19 outbreak

Vietnam's manufacturers are facing an uphill task to keep operation amid restriction measures. The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 40.2 in August, down from 45.1 in July and signaling the worst deterioration in the health of the sector since April 2020, according to Nikkei and IHS Markit. Business conditions have now declined in three successive months. "Vietnamese manufacturers are facing a near-impossible task at present as the restrictions put in place to try and contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country constrain their ability to produce goods," said Andrew Harker, associate director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey. "Firms also revised down their expectations as the prospect of an extended period of restrictions becomes more likely,” he added. Covid-19 restrictions meant that a number of manufacturers have to close their business temporarily, while others reported staff shortages and limits on their ability to produce. As a result, output declined at a substantial pace. The rate of contraction was the second-fastest on record, behind only the one seen in April 2020. A similar picture was recorded with regards to new orders which decreased for the third month running and at the fastest pace in… Read full this story

