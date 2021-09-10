Vietnam leaves behind poverty, hunger to become major global trader

Vietnamese goods abroad Seventy-six years after independence, Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural products, are available all over the world. The development of the Vietnamese restaurant scene and cuisine in many countries has created demand for processed ingredients imported from Vietnam. In France, most cities have Asian and Vietnamese supermarkets, such as the Thanh Binh-Jeune Supermarket in Paris or the Tien Hung Supermarket in Strasbourg. Vietnamese agricultural products and processed foods such as rice, rice paper, spring rolls, and fish sauce, have also appeared on the shelves of French supermarket chains like Auchan or Carrefour. Vietnamese people buy Vietnamese goods at a supermarket in Germany In Germany and the Czech Republic, the Dong Xuan market (in Berlin) and Sapa Market (in Prague) serve the many overseas Vietnamese working, studying and living there. These and other centers have become a gateway for Vietnamese goods into European markets. The specialty markets feature cheaper Vietnamese products than those sold at other supermarkets, attracting both overseas Vietnamese and local residents. With Vietnam emerging as a workshop for major global manufacturers, "Made in Vietnam" goods have become increasingly popular. Foreign consumers easily come across apparel, technology and electronic components originating from Vietnam. These items are often of… Read full this story

