The event was attended by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense. This is the first time the Vietnamese MND has hosted the two contests which will see the competitions of nearly 120 military personnel from eight countries, including Russia, Belarus, Laos, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Mali and the host Vietnam. Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Head of the Organizing Panel of the Army Games 2021 in Vietnam, highlighted the growing trend of international integration and fine development in military, defense cooperation among militaries worldwide with a focus on effective, rich, and diverse exchange and cooperation activities. He spoke highly of the annually-organized Army Games initiated by Russia and with more contests and attracting more troops from militaries and armed forces in the world. "This is the beauty of military culture, representing friendship, cooperation and development," General Nghia said. According to Gen. Nghia, the games is a good chance for participating troops to exchange and to boost mutual understanding and learn from one another. "With the noble spirit of sports for peace, friendship, cooperation and prosperity,… Read full this story

Vietnam kick-starts two contests of Army Games 2021 have 294 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.