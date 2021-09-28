Kosachev made the statement at a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, who is on his official trip to the nation, on September 27. At the function, both officials expressed their delight at developments in the Vietnam – Russia relations across all sectors and channels, including the parliamentary channel. Despite COVID-19, the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Russian Federation Council have sustained their ties via online exchanges, most recently the talks between National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. The sides have also worked closely at regional and international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). Kosachev stated the Russian upper house backs the boosting of the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in all spheres, as well as cooperation in accelerating the ratification and implementation of deals sealed between the nations. He appreciated Vietnam's aid of 50,000 face masks for the Federation Council when the pandemic broke out in early 2020 and Russia faced difficulties in producing the masks. He vowed to do his best to speed up the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine for Vietnam. The official also thanked Vietnam… Read full this story

Vietnam important partner of Russia in Asia-Pacific: official have 229 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.