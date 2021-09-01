Vietnam plans to have around 50,000 IT and electronic and telecommunications companies, of which the ten largest will play a leading role and be internationally competitive with revenues of at least US$1 billion each. Vietnam’s information telecommunications and technology (ICT) revenue recorded an estimated US$120 billion in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s report. Vietnam ICT revenue reaches US$120 billion in 2020. Photo: Nhat Minh Of this amount, the hardware industry gained a revenue of over US$107 billion while earnings from the software industry reached over US$5 billion and the digital content industry turnover is estimated at over US$900 million, according to the report which takes stock of the ICT performance in the 2016-20 period and sets tasks and orientations for the next 5-year development plan. By the end of 2019, the ICT industry has basically completed the targets assigned by the government for the 2016-2020 period, according to the MIC. The report revealed that the ICT industry achieved an average annual growth of 14.7% during the period, much higher than the GDP growth and above the industry target of 10%. The software industry maintained a high growth with an annually… Read full this story

Vietnam ICT revenue reaches US$120 billion in 2020 have 283 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.