Vietnam Film Festival 2021 receives fewer entries

SCALED DOWN: The 2019 Film Festival. According to the organisation board, the number of works submitted to Việt Nam Film Festival this year has decreased in comparison to the previous festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo hanoitv.vn HÀ NỘI – Fewer films have been submitted to the Việt Nam Film Festival this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as announced by its organisation board. Specifically, this year's event, with the motto “Building a Vietnamese Film Industry Rich in National Identity, Modernity and Humanity”, has received 20 feature films, in addition to 66 documentaries, 13 scientific films, and 31 cartoons. According to the organisation board, the number of works submitted to the festival has decreased in comparison to the previous ones as the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected the production and distribution of films in the past two years; however, their quality is considered to be quite uniform and highly professional. The organisers expressed their appreciation of the production units and artists who have submitted works to the festival, which demonstrate their affection, enthusiasm and sense of responsibility to contribute to the development of the domestic film industry. TIPPED FOR AWARDS: Bố Già (Dad, I’m Sorry) is expected to win… Read full this story

