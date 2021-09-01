Vietnam condemns bombing attack in Kabul

The two blasts claimed at least 100 lives, including 13 US troops and dozens of Afghan civilians. Vietnam has denounced a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26 that killed at least 100 people, including 13 American service members. Carrying deaths in Kabul airport explosions. Photo: AFP/VNA "Vietnam condemns terrorist attacks in all forms, including the one that caused tragic casualties at Hamid Karzai airport on August 26," Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 31. Hang expressed deep concerns about the families of the attack victims. Vietnam called on related parties in Afghanistan to ensure security and safety for all Afghan citizens and foreigners, including Vietnamese people there, Hang said. The spokesperson said the Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan and Afghanistan is continuing its citizen protection mission. So far, no Vietnamese casualties have been reported in the above attack. According to Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby, one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel while US officials said at least one of the explosions appeared to be from a suicide bombing. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" that involved… Read full this story

