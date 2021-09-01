VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS JANUARY 9

Credit growth forecast to reach 13-14 percent this year: SSI At Vietcombank’s headquarters in Tran Quang Khai Street, Hanoi. Credit growth in Vietnam may reach 13-14 percent this year, partly driven by progress with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a 2021 banking outlook report released by the SSI Securities Corporation on January 6. Vietnam beginning human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to give the domestic economy a push in 2021, the SSI said. Its 2021 forecast is higher than the estimated 11-12 percent in credit growth last year. The expected recovery of foreign trade, production, and consumption this year will boost the growth of lending, with retail lending likely to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the report. The retail lending market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5 percent between 2016 and 2019, which slowed to 8.3 percent in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the beginning of the year. Increases in lending demand may be supported by low interest rates and commercial banks’ expected moves to loosen lending standards to pre-pandemic levels when signs of economic recovery are more evident. Additionally, as the government tightens control over the issuance of corporate… Read full this story

