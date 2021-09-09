Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation of Greater Mekong Sub-region

The Prime Minister's participation in the summit reaffirmed Vietnam's policies to always attaches great importance to the GMS in particular and the regional cooperation mechanisms in general. The GMS was established in 1992 as an initiative of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The GMS Program is the most complete cooperation program that involves Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, and China's Yunnan and Guangxi provinces. The GMS's goals is to create favorable conditions for mutually-beneficial economic development cooperation among regional countries, turning the Mekong sub-region into a fast-growing and prosperous region. So far, the GMS has conducted six summits and the latest one was the sixth GMS Summit in Hanoi in 2018. From a region with poor, underdeveloped, and isolated countries, the GMS has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world with dynamic markets. Over the past 30 years, the sub-region cooperation has ceaselessly developed in both depth and width, affirming its own identity as a prestigious regional cooperation mechanism with the strategy of "Connectivity, Community and Competitiveness." Hundreds of projects with a total investment value of tens of billions of USD have been implemented in various fields from transport, energy and telecommunications to trade, agriculture and environment…. Read full this story

