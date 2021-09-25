Speaking at an online meeting on September 25 between the steering committee and officials from 10,400 communes, wards and townships, 705 districts, and 63 cities and provinces nationwide, the PM noted that so far, COVID-19 has been gradually put under control in the majority of localities, but complicated developments continue. Statistics of the committee showed that last week, the number of new cases reduced 9.7 percent to 72,236, while the death toll also fell 12.1 percent compared to the previous week, he said, adding that 16 localities have gone through 14 days without any new infection. As of September 24, 37.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been injected, with about 22.3 million people receiving first shots and 7.3 million people getting full two shots, while about 14 million more vaccine doses will continue to be administered, he said. Lauding localities' efforts in pandemic fight, the Government leader also pointed to outstanding shortcomings in the field, including the ineffective implementation of directions in some localities, particularly at grassroots level, slow testing progress and inefficiency in conducting support policies for pandemic-hit groups. He asked localities to strengthen decentralization in pandemic prevention and control activities, taking communes, wards and townships as "fortresses"… Read full this story

Vietnam aims to return to new normal situation by September 30: PM have 288 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.