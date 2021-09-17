Vietnam advised to carefully operate vaccine passport programme

Vietnamese citizens returning from Japan at Vân Đồn International Airport on September 4 in the north-eastern province of Quảng Ninh.— VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is advised to carefully operate the vaccine passport programme, which is designed to ensure people's lives and maintain economic growth. Phạm Ngọc Sáu, director of Quảng Ninh Province's Vân Đồn International Airport, said if the programme was run properly and in compliance with safety regulations, it would be an effective tool to help in restoring economic growth, especially in tourism-related sectors. If not, the programme would not only fail to maintain economic growth but also create a new wave of COVID-19 in the country, he said. Vân Đồn International Airport was the first airport in the country to pilot the vaccine passport programme since September 4 when 297 Vietnamese citizens with vaccine passports returned from Japan. Sáu also suggested that Việt Nam should learn and draw lessons from other countries, which already run the programme, to build the country's own policies and effectively apply the programme. It would be necessary to prepare plans for COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control in the "new normal" with specific measures, he said. For example, the measures had to clearly regulate which vaccine passports would… Read full this story

