Việt Nam’s power company seals contract for hydropower project in Nepal

The contract was inked with a joint venture between Việt Nam's Sông Đà Corporation and Nepal's Kalika Group. — Photo evn.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Power Engineering Consulting Company 1 (PECC1) on Monday signed a contract to provide assessment and design services to Tanahu hydropower project in Nepal. The contract was inked with a joint venture between Việt Nam's Sông Đà Corporation and Nepal's Kalika Group. The Tanahu project aims to meet power demand particularly during dry winter months, minimise fossil fuel-based power generation, stabilise Nepal’s electricity supply system, and reduce transmission losses. Under the freshly signed deal, PECC1 will update and assess hydrometeorological conditions; and perform technical design and construction drawing for a series of items, including a 140m concrete dam, the highest of its kind in Nepal to date, and a spillway to discharge flood water. Speaking at the ceremony, PECC1 General Director Nguyễn Hữu Chỉnh said the event marks a milestone in the sides' cooperation, pledging its best human resources serving the project. — VNS
