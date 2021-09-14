Việt Nam’s consumer markets expected to grow by US$130 billion over next 10 years

People shop at a supermarket. By 2030, up to 75 per cent of Việt Nam's population could belong to the consuming class (spending more than $11 a day in purchasing power parity terms), up from 40 per cent today. — Photo moit.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Consumption in Việt Nam could grow by US$130 billion over the next decade as Asia continues to be the world's consumption growth engine, a new report from McKinsey has revealed. Scale continues to be a key characteristic of the region's consumption story, but a new chapter is being written based on the increasing diversity of the region's consumer markets. Companies need to get to know the distinct segments of consumers who are set to drive growth and redraw their map of consumption for Việt Nam and for Asia as a whole. Jonathan Woetzel, a McKinsey senior partner in Shanghai and a director of the McKinsey Global Institute, said: "Asia's consumer story over the next ten years and beyond is not only about scale and growth, but also about growing diversity in consumer markets (in a region that is already hugely diverse) and how consumers in the region are trailblazing new paths." Oliver Tonby, a McKinsey senior… Read full this story

