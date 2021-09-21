Việt Nam’s automobile supporting industry remains underdeveloped

Workers make car seats at THACO company in Quảng Nam Province. Part suppliers are struggling to seek their own ways to thrive. Photo courtesy of THACO HÀ NỘI – Only a few spare parts are produced domestically, forcing domestic manufacturing and assembling enterprises to import automobile spare parts from other sources, experts said. Experts said after nearly 30 years, Việt Nam's supporting industry can produce 287 spare parts while about 30,000 parts are needed to make a car. Vietnamese part-supply companies can produce simple items including windshield tape, energy consumption labels, registration stamps, fuel pipes, water tank covers, tyres, tubes, electric wires, seats, bumpers, batteries, wheels, exhaust pipes, and air conditioners. Only a few businesses have invested in producing car bodies. These do not include engine parts such as gearboxes, safety and electronic systems. According to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA), a single car has about 30,000 parts, with 80 per cent of components imported and 20 per cent domestically produced. As a result, the price of locally-manufactured and assembled autos is 20 per cent higher that that of imported ones. Car sales in Việt Nam are expected to reach one million units a year by 2025, opening up substantial opportunities for businesses to develop a supporting… Read full this story

