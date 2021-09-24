President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo New York — Việt Nam hopes to become a food innovation hub in the region, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said in his message sent to the United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit held in New York on Thursday. In his remarks, President Phúc noted "cooperation among countries, partners, and actors within the food systems must serve the interest of the people". He stressed that food security laid the groundwork for Việt Nam’s efforts in eradicating poverty, improving people's living standards, promoting the "transparent, responsible and sustainable" development of Vietnamese agriculture. In that spirit, the Vietnamese State leader made several proposals to ensure food security in the context of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vietnamese President highlighted the necessity to pursue a "multi-value" agricultural development model, encompassing socio-economic-cultural issues, landscapes and the environment. It was necessary to develop a green, low-emission and "nature-based" agriculture that is climate resilient and responsive to the complicated evolution of COVID-19, he stated, adding that priority should be given to promoting rural economic development, ensuring food supplies, reducing food loss and food waste, effectively managing natural resources, and biodiversity conservation. He called for investment in agricultural infrastructure conducive to agricultural production… Read full this story

Việt Nam wants to become food innovation hub in the region have 334 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.