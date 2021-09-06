Việt Nam wants further cooperation between IPU and UN on issues of global concern: top legislator

Chairman of Việt Nam's National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ (left) held talks with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarta Pacheco in Austria on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Chairman of Việt Nam's National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ on Monday met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarta Pacheco, as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5). The IPU President warmly welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, expressed appreciation for the parliament of Việt Nam's contributions in hosting and adopting Hà Nội Declaration on ‘The Sustainable Development Goals: Turning Words into Action’ during the 132nd IPU in 2015 in Việt Nam. Chairman Huệ affirmed that participation in IPU activities is a crucial part of Việt Nam's multilateral parliament diplomacy in order to promote its interests and stances on issues of global concern, as well as to increase access to experience and good practices by other parliaments in the world to improve its own capacity and operations. He informed the host that the National Assembly of Việt Nam has actively participated in promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), passed related laws, examined and ratified relevant international conventions and treaties, adopted national strategies, and… Read full this story

