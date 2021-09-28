Việt Nam want a win over Tajikistan at Asian Cup qualifier

Football Vietnamese players practise in Dushanbe’s Republican Central Stadium in Tajikistan. They will play the hosts on September 29 in the Group B fixture. Photo courtesy of VFF HÀ NỘI A draw against Tajikistan will be enough for Việt Nam to secure a place in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup finals, but the Southeast Asian champions want more than that in the last match of the qualification’s Group B on Wednesday. Việt Nam are top of the three-team group after beating Maldives 16-0 last week. Tajikistan are in second place after they beat Maldives 4-0 on Monday. “Tajikistan players are taller and bigger, especially the defenders, than Vietnamese but their technique is not really impressive, just in middle level,” said coach Mai Đức Chung of Việt Nam after he witnessed the match between Tajikistan and Maldives. “They play long ball well. They used 4-4-2 formation with two strikers who have good speed to vie for ball against Maldives.” Chung still wants his team, currently ranked 32nd in the world, to be relaxed but not complacent against Tajikistan, who sit in 135th position globally. Although they scored 16 goals in their first match, Chung was not satisfied with his team’s performance. He said the result did not tell the whole story. Việt Nam could… Read full this story

