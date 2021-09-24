Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến (R) and Patrick Leahy, president pro tempore of the US Senate. Photo qdnd.vn HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến met with Patrick Leahy, president pro tempore of the US Senate on September 22 (local time) in Washington DC, with their discussion focusing on war-aftermath mitigation projects in Việt Nam. The US senator expressed his delight at outcomes of the nations' collaboration in tackling war consequences, particularly a dioxin detoxification project at the Biên Hoà airport and a project on improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in eight provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange. He also acknowledged the progress made in cooperation in searching for remains of missing-in-action US servicemen and Vietnamese martyrs as well as in the implementation of joint communications campaigns. Chiến informed Leahy that his ministry had supported the COVID-19 vaccination of people involved in the Biên Hoà airport project to ensure its progress and asked the US official to support the provision of more funding to complete the project sooner. Chiến proposed the US study to expand the beneficiaries in the life quality improvement project as most provinces in… Read full this story

Việt Nam, US step up cooperation in tackling war consequences have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.