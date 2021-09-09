Việt Nam urges FIFA, AFC to improve World Cup referee quality

Football Referee Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim waves his hand to deny a penalty for Việt Nam after watching VAR. The Việt Nam Football Federation has asked FIFA and AFC to keep a close eyes on referee quality. — Photo tintuc.vn HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has officially sent a request to the world football governing body (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) about improving the quality of referees at the 2022 World Cup third-round qualification. It is a reaction to a controversial decision by referee Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim to deny Việt Nam a penalty despite VAR assistance during their 1-0 loss to Australia on September 7. Việt Nam’s midfielder Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy’s shot hit defender Ryhan Grant’s arm in the 28th minute of the match, but no penalty was given. After the match, Việt Nam head coach Park Hang-seo said he regretted that Việt Nam were not given a penalty but did not complain. However, Vietnamese Elite FIFA referees Ngô Duy Lân and Hoàng Ngọc Hà, VFF’s head of Referee Council Dương Văn Hiền, former national striker Thạch Bảo Khanh and former Australian defender Andy Bernal all agreed that it was a spot kick for the hosts. “It is clear that there was… Read full this story

