Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations. — VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has highlighted the importance of advancing the transitional process through the Juba Peace Agreement in Sudan, with efforts focused on resolving differences among the parties. Addressing the UN Security Council's briefing on activities of the 1591 Committee and the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) on September 14, Hải Anh stressed that it was critical to foster collaboration among the United Nations, UNITAMS, African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other international partners. Underlining the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the National Plan for the Protection of Civilians, he called on the Transitional Government to further strengthen its related responsibility by addressing the causes of intercommunal violence. He urged Sudan to facilitate UNAMID's liquidation process, emphasising that for Sudan to effectively own the transition process, the international community must continue to support the country in addressing COVID-19. At the same time, urgent efforts must be made to provide food and basic services to those in need. Turning to the issue of sanctions,… Read full this story

Việt Nam urges advancing transitional process in Sudan have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.