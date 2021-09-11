Việt Nam treasures relations with China: PM Phạm Minh Chính

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, in Hà Nội on September 11. The Chinese guest is in Việt Nam for an official visit and to co-chair the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam -China Bilateral Cooperation. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to developing ties with China and considers this as a leading priority in its foreign policy, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at their meeting in Hà Nội on September 11. The host leader affirmed that the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and China is a precious asset of the countries' Parties, States, and peoples, and that the reinforcement of bilateral relations is an important factor for each country's development and also a contribution to regional and global peace, cooperation, and development. He expressed his belief that both sides will work together to effectively implement the common perceptions and agreements reached at the 13th meeting of the Việt Nam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, maintain frequent contact between their senior leaders, and further promote exchange and cooperation mechanisms to… Read full this story

