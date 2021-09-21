Việt Nam to promote projects in Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone: President

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (front, right) receives Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz in Havana on September 20 (local time). — VNS/VNS Photo HAVANA — Việt Nam will promote investment projects in the Mariel Special Development Zone in practical fields serving the development and daily needs of Cuban people, especially production of essential goods, high-tech industry and infrastructure development, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has said. The President made the statement at a reception in Havana on the morning of September 20 (local time) for Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and leaders of the Mariel Special Development Zone. At the meeting, the two sides discussed potential and advantages of the zone in the western province of Artemisa province of Cuba. Diaz warmly welcomed President Phuc’s visit to Cuba, saying it opens up many cooperation opportunities in investment, trade and economy between businesses of the two countries. Emphasising the potential and advantages of the zone, the minister said that this special economic zone has achieved many positive results in recent years, offering good conditions for attracting foreign investment and high-tech projects to Cuba, thus promoting the country's export activities in the future. Cuba issued a law permitting foreign investment in the over-400,000-hectare development zone,… Read full this story

