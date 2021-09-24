Venezuelan Ambassador to Việt Nam Tatiana Pugh Moreno. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has invited Việt Nam to attend the 17th International Book Fair of Venezuela (FILVEN 2021) as a guest of honor. The 17th International Book Fair is scheduled to take place at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas from November 4 to 14. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese publishers will not be able to attend the event. Therefore, the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela led by Ambassador Lê Viết Duyên will represent the country. Ambassador Duyên has sent a document to ask the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution to provide a number of books, newspapers, and publications in Spanish, which can introduce image of the country and people of Việt Nam at the book fair. "Việt Nam will be present in FILVEN, as well as in the hearts of all Venezuelans", Venezuelan Ambassador to Việt Nam Tatiana Pugh Moreno shared in her invitation to the entire Vietnamese people. During a recent meeting with leaders of Thế Giới Publisher, the Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam requested to translate some works from Vietnamese into Spanish so that they can be put on display during… Read full this story

Việt Nam to attend 17th International Book Fair of Venezuela as guest of honor have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.