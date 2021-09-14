Việt Nam suffers heavy defeat in World Cup opening match

Two-time World Best Futsal Player Ferrão was on top form in Brazil's victory over Việt Nam. — Photo bongdaplus.vn KLAIPÉDA, Lithuana — Việt Nam opened their FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 Group D campaign with a 9-1 defeat against five times winners Brazil at the Klaipėda Arena on Tuesday. Phạm Minh Giang's side could not contain Brazil, who raced to a 5-1 lead at half-time and will look to bounce back when they play Panama on Thursday. Brazil, featuring in their ninth FIFA Futsal World Cup, started strongly with Dyego, Gadeia and Ferrao all testing goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý and it was only a matter of time before Việt Nam caved in, with Rodrigo finishing Ferrao's assist in the third minute. Pinned in their own half, Việt Nam were limited to counter-attacks with Vũ Đức Tùng trying his luck to catch Brazil goalkeeper Guitta but the shot stopper was quick to react. Moments after captain Trần Văn Vũ was booked by the referee, Rodrigo fired a ferocious shot and gave Brazil the lead on four minutes. Ferrão made his mark soon after, with two goals in two minutes. Coach Giang gave his team some instructions and rallied his players during Việt Nam's first-half… Read full this story

