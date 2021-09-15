Việt Nam strives to diversify vaccine sources to achieve herd immunity

A resident in Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân District gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot on September 13. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết Trần Đắc Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre talks to the Government Portal and Quân đội nhân dân (People's Army) online newspaper about efforts to seek COVID-19 vaccine supply sources to achieve herd immunity How many doses of vaccines has Việt Nam received and is it possible for the country to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year? Việt Nam has so far received more than 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different sources, from the COVAX mechanism, bilateral donations and purchase by the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC). As of September 11, Việt Nam administered more than 27 million doses of vaccines with nearly 2.5 million people being fully injected with two shots. It means the rate of people vaccinated remains low in comparison with the target of herd immunity. The Ministry of Health projects that Việt Nam will have around 90 million doses of vaccines (excluding vaccines from the COVAX mechanism, which were committed without specific delivery plans due to vaccine shortage). An estimated of 20 million doses of vaccines will… Read full this story

