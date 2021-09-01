Việt Nam’s oldest COVID-19 patient recovers in Đà Nẵng

A 101-year-old COVID-19 patient receives a certificate of recovery at Đà Nẵng Lung hospital. She is the oldest COVID-19 patient that has been released after treatment. — Photo courtesy Trần Ngọc ĐÀ NẴNG — A 101-year-old COVID-19 patient has been released after a 12-day treatment at Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital. She tested negative twice on August 30-31. She is the oldest COVID-19 patient to have fully recovered from coronavirus since the first pandemic outbreak in the city last April. Dr Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai from the hospital said the woman and her daughter were taken to the hospital on August 20 after being infected with SARS-COV-2. The doctor said the old woman had suffered hypertension and kidney failure, but recovered after active treatment and care at the hospital. Two other COVID-19 patients, a 71-year-old and an 83-year-old, were released from the hospital on Wednesday. The patients will quarantine at home for two more weeks. A report from the city's Centre for Disease Control unveiled that 122 COVID-19 patients had recovered after treatment at hospitals on Monday. It said 545 COVID-19 patients in Đà Nẵng had recovered since August 25. Currently 2,135 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, of which 70 are in critical condition. The city, which has been locked down from August 16, would… Read full this story

